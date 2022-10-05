CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a report of a healthcare employee assaulting a patient in Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 1:00 p.m. troopers were called to Brookmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Chesnuthill Township for a report of an assault.

PSP states through an investigation they discovered that an employee of Brookmont stuck a 58-year-old patient multiple times causing visible injury to the left side of her face and aggravating a pre-existing injury of the victim.

State police are continuing to investigate. Charges are pending at this time.