HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say the former president of the Dominic House in Hazleton, Victor Perez, is being charged with sending threats to kill someone.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers arrested Victor Perez on terroristic threats for an incident that happened back in September.

Officers spoke to the victim who stated Perez and she were in the same restaurant, “El Sabor De Mi Tierra” when he approached her.

As stated in the affidavit, Perez worked with the victim two years ago to help her with paperwork, however, the victim claims Perez did not complete the proper paperwork.

When Perez approached the victim at the restaurant he said to her “You’re going to talk about me? I’ll put you in jail, I’ll deport you, or I’ll kill you,” while he lifted his jacket and showed her a gun that was on his waistband, according to court documents.

Perez has recently been charged with aggravated assault in a shooting incident that allegedly started as a dispute about publications in a Spanish newspaper.

Perez was arranged and bail was set to $50,000 unsecured. He was released from police custody.