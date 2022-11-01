HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that Waschko’s Pharmacy, in Hazelton, has agreed to pay $210,000 in civil penalties for allegedly failing to comply with recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act.

According to investigators, between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko’s Pharmacy failed to keep complete, and accurate inventories and records on the receipt and dispensing

of Schedule II, III, and IV controlled substances, including oxycodone, amphetamine salts, buprenorphine/naloxone, and alprazolam.

As a result, thousands of doses of controlled substances went unaccounted for.

Waschko’s Pharmacy cooperated with the investigators and has since been placed under new ownership and hired a new pharmacist-in-charge.

The Controlled Substances Act, 21 U.S.C. sections 801 et seq. (CSA), was passed to combat the illegal distribution and abuse of controlled substances, including prescription medications.

The CSA’s recordkeeping and prescribing requirements are designed to prevent the

diversion of controlled substances for illegal purposes.

Regulations under the CSA require that each DEA registrant, including pharmacies, maintain complete and accurate records of each substance manufactured, received, sold, delivered, dispensed, or disposed of by the registrant and promptly report any thefts or significant losses.