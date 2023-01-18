SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Hazleton man was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking and money laundering.

According to state police from October 2016 through May 2018 Joshua Sweet, 32, distributed ten different types of narcotics and was involved in a money laundering during the same time to hide the location, source, nature, and ownership of the profits.

Attorney Gerard M. Karam told Eyewitness News Sweets traded $200,000 in Bitcoins and investigators removed gold bars, cash, and Bitcoin from him that totaled about $100,000 in value.

Sweet pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 37 months in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering.