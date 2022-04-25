SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, a man from Hazleton has been sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for drug trafficking.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Ricardo Jimenez-Rodriguez, 35, was caught with roughly seven kilograms of cocaine and three kilograms of fentanyl while driving a tractor trailer in Conyngham in February of 2020.

The US Attorney said Jimenez-Rodriguez pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute over 5 kilograms of cocaine.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the

Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean A. Camoni prosecuted the case.