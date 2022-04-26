HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Gabriel Hernandez Mendez was sentenced to 1-2 years Tuesday in Luzerne County court after he pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle.

Gabriel Hernandez Mendez was sentenced to 1-2 years in prison for a hit-and-run that left a 15-year-old boy dead. The sentence was met with tears and anguish from Hector Padilla’s Family and loved ones.

Two additional charges were dropped after he pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle in March.

In June, Mendez hit Padilla with his car, while Padilla was riding his bike on South Poplar Street in Hazleton. Mendez fled the scene and Padilla later died at the hospital.

Mendez turned himself in with the help of a former Hazleton Police Chief turned private investigator about a month later.

“It’s just a really bad situation I’m just trying to be impartial and think of him and his family also.. they may say why? Because he didn’t think of me but if we continue to act and think that way, where’s it going to leave us at the end of the day,” expressed Pedro Padilla, Hector’s father.

Padilla's family members say they are not satisfied with the sentencing and there are still a lot of questions.