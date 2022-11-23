Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued.

Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 (I-80) westbound, near MM 286, in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County.

State troopers say, Batista Trinidad, refused to pull over at which time a pursuit began.

PSP says the pursuit lasted around 30 miles when Batista Trinidad came to a stop on State Route 309 in Butler Township, Luzerne County.

Batista Trinidad was taken into custody and arraigned in front of MDJ Riley who set bail at $50,000 monetary. Batista Trinidad was remanded to the Monroe County Prison as he was unable to post bail.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday, November 17 but was rescheduled to February 16 at 12:00 p.m., in lieu of a psychiatric evaluation and intellectual assessment.

Batista Trinidad is facing felony charges of fleeing or eluding an officer, a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and numerous citations.