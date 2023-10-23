HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man is in custody and facing strangulation and assault charges.

According to Hazleton City police, On Saturday, October 21, around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of South Wyoming Street and East Hawthorne Street.

Investigators say 38-year-old Christopher Fayser Susana-Gomez got into an altercation with the victim. During the altercation, Susana-Gomez strangled the victim to the point they could not breathe police say.

According to court papers, Susana-Gomez is being charged with strangulation and simple assault. Susana-Gomez was arraigned and remanded to the Luzerne County Prison, as he was unable to post $10,000 bail.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) has placed a detainer on Susana-Gomez.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 2 at 8:45 a.m.