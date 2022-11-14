HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man was arrested on numerous charges, last Monday, after being found in possession of suspected fentanyl, meth, and paraphernalia that indicated he was actively selling the drugs.

According to law enforcement, on Monday, November 7, just before 4:15 p.m., members of the Hazleton City Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and patrol officers executed a search warrant for narcotics in the 800 block of North James Street in Hazleton, resulting in police arresting 26-year-old, Zachariah Barr.

Investigators say they watched Barr leave his home and get into a blue Honda Accord when a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. Barr was found to be in possession of a black handgun with an ‘obliterated serial number,’ fentanyl, three cellphones, and $545.

Officers say Barr was transported to the Hazleton Police Department, while detectives and officers conducted the search of his home, where they found:

370 glassine packets of suspected fentanyl

2 bags equalling 6.7 grams of suspected fentanyl

20 blue pills stamped ‘M/30’ suspected to be pressed pills containing fentanyl

a small amount of suspected methamphetamine

multiple items of drug paraphernalia, indicating active drug distribution

a digital scale with suspected fentanyl residue

Barr was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Dixon, where he was denied bail. Barr was then remanded to the Luzerne County Correction Facility until his preliminary hearing on Thursday, November 17 at 9:45 a.m.

Barr has been charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, one felony count of possession of a firearm with an ‘obliterated serial number’, one felony count of possession of a firearm without a conceal carry permit, and four misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.