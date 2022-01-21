Hazleton man charged with running from cops, possession of crack

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested a man after reports that he was seen trying to break into a car in the Hazleton Giant parking lot.

Police say they received a call that a man was trying to break into a car on Thursday around 8:30 in the evening. When police got to the scene, they say they found 32-year-old Matthew Edmonds who began to run when he saw the police.

Police say they were able to arrest Edmonds after a brief foot chase. Upon bringing Edmonds in to Hazleton City Hall, they say they found that he had two failure to appear warrants out of Luzerne County. They also say they found a bag of crack cocaine in his possession.

Edmonds is facing charges of flight to avoid arrest and possession and paraphernalia charges. He is currently being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility.