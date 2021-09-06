Hazleton man charged with leading police on a car chase

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City police say after attempting to conduct a standard traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle did not come to a stop and eluded officers by fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

According to a Hazleton City Police Department press release, on Sunday, just before 6:00 a.m., Ernesto Gabriel Lazala-Rosa, 27, Hazleton, was being pulled over in a Honda Odyssey minivan for a traffic violation in the area of South Church Street and Buttonwood Street. Lazala-Rosa then fled from police, leading them on a chase.

The release states, officers proceeded to follow Lazala-Rosa, in a safe manner, making sure all other motorists and civilians were safe. The vehicle was brought to a stop in the area of the 100 block of Thirwell Avenue.

Lazala-Rosa was taken into custody and has been charged with one felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police, 1 misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol, and several summary counts including careless driving, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

Lazala-Rosa was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, September 20 at 10:30 a.m., in front of Magisterial District Judge James J. Haggerty.