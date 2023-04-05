HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Luzerne County man has been arrested on drug charges.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 1, Alexander Celedonio Morales, 32, of Hazelton has been arrested. Morales was wanted by narcotic investigators since February and March, troopers mention.

State police say they issued an arrest warrant on Morales for selling cocaine in the Hazleton Area. He was taken into custody while sitting in a car on West Diamond Avenue.

During an investigation detectives and officers conducted surveillance controlled purchases of cocaine from Morales.

Morales has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

He is being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility and his bail has been set at $50,000.