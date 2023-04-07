HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man is facing charges after allegedly drinking too much and firing gunshots at the men he was with.

On Wednesday, April 5, around 7:51 a.m., police responded to a 911 call from a man who said he was assaulted and claimed someone was trying to kidnap him. The caller reportedly had a gun and shortly after, called a second time for a report of shots fired in the same area.

According to Hazleton City Police, Investigators learned that Juan Abreu, 35, and three other men were drinking earlier Wednesday evening at Biagio’s bar and went on to an unknown after-hours location in West Hazleton.

Police say the “Flock System” was used to corroborate this night’s events. Upon arriving in the area of Abreu’s home, officers say an altercation occurred between Abreu and another man when the defendant pointed a handgun at the men.

According to law enforcement, one of the men then hit Abreu in the face, at which time Abreu retaliated and fired 10 rounds at the other men.

Officers say two bullets entered a home on the north side of Diamond Avenue which was occupied by a mother and her children.

Abreu has since been charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, propulsion of missiles into a roadway, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Abreu was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Zola who set bail at $250,000, which Abreu couldn’t pay so he was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.