HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. Officials announced Thursday, three family members from Hazleton were indicted on drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney`s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says Anthony Disabella, 34, James Disabella Jr., 59, and James Disabella III, 35, all of Hazleton, were indicted on Tuesday, May 23, by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment says that between August 2022 and December 2022, the Disabellas allegedly conspired to distribute over 50 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Karam says the indictment also states that between July 2022 and December

2022, the Disabellas reportedly distributed large quantities of pure methamphetamine on several occasions.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life in prison, a term of supervised release once released, and a fine.