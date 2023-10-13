HAZLETON CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City police announced on Friday that officers were looking for information about a piece of machinery stolen in August.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Friday, September 15, around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a Bobcat 334G that was stolen from a job site in the 200 block of East Hemlock Street.

Police say they were able to obtain surveillance footage from August 28, at around 10:00 p.m. Officers say the footage showed a white pickup truck with a trailer loading the Bobcat onto the trailer, then driving away.

Anyone with information about the stolen Bobcat is asked to contact Patrolman Payne at 570-459-4940 ext: 213 or by email at dpayne@hazletonpd.org.