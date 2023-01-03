TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested and charged after police say he harassed customers and staff at a ski shop and then lead police on a chase after he fled the scene.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on December 29 before 7:30 p.m., officers were told at the Loft Ski and Snowboard Shop there were two men harassing customers and staff.

As police arrived they were told one of the suspects, later identified as David Sheffer, 39, left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan at high speed heading towards the Crossings Premium Outlets.

Officers said they saw the car and tried to pull over Sheffer but he refused. Once the car stopped Sheffer began fighting officers and after a short struggle he was placed in custody, police say.

Sheffer has been charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, harassment, and vehicle code violation.

He was placed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.