HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hanover Township Police Department arrested a man, Saturday, on charges of stalking and harassment.

Police say 57-year-old Frank Marcinkowski, was arrested on Saturday following an ongoing incident at the DHL facility on New Commerce Boulevard in Hanover Township.

Courtesy: Hanover Township Police Department

Officers say Marcinkowski was continuously conducting himself in a manner that led the victim to fear for their safety. The victim reported Marcinkowski to the police and a warrant for his arrest was issued, police say.

According to law enforcement, Marcinkowski voluntarily turned himself in and arrived at police headquarters to be taken into custody on Saturday, March 11, around 8:30 a.m.

Marcinkowski was arranged on charges of stalking and harassment after which he was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.