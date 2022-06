HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say a handgun was stolen from a 65-year-old man’s car in Hazleton.

Officials said the owner left his revolver in his unlocked car from May 27 to May 29, and when he went to check for his handgun on May 29, it was no longer there.

Troopers said the handgun was a Smith & Wesson 642 stainless steel, black plastic grip revolver.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident please contact PSP Hazleton at 580-459-3890.