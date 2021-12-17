Hamlin shooting suspect picked up by state police

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect involved in an August shooting in Hamlin was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police Thursday, according to a media release.

Police say they obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for Donald Frederick Delade, 36, of Lake Ariel, for his involvement in a shooting that happened on August 3, 2021.

The state police Special Emergency Response Team took Delade into custody without incident on Thursday, that release states.

Delade is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license.

He was taken to the Wayne County Correctional Facility.