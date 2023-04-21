LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney, Sam Sanguedolce announced Friday the arrest of a gymnastics coach related to an ongoing child pornography case.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office (LCDAO) confirmed they received information about the potential download of child pornography.

Detective Corporal Richard Naprava of the West Hazleton Police Department is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who confirmed the illegal download, police say.

According to law enforcement, multiple agencies including the LCDAO, with the help of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crime Task Force (NECCTF) executed a search warrant at the home of 54-year-old, Andrew P. Neafie (pictured below), on Heller Road in Fairmount Township, Luzerne County.

Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office

Detectives say during the search, officers collected Neafie’s devices and had them forensically examined. Police say “thousands” of files containing child pornography were found.

Investigators say Neafie was employed as a gymnastics coach at a local training center. According to Luzerne County Detectives, a complaint was filed against Neafie on Friday.

Neafie was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Christopher and was remanded to the Luzerne County Prison for being unable to post bail set at $200,000 straight cash.

Neafie is being charged with 1008 felony counts of sexual abuse of children, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, and eight counts of disseminating photos or films of child sex acts.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2 at 10:20 a.m. at Luzerne County Central Court.

Detectives are currently investigating the potential abuse of children by Neafie and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Charles Balogh at the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office at 570-825-1674.