SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating a burglary in Lycoming County.

According to reports, state troopers responded to the 450 block of West Village Drive for the report of a burglary.

Investigators believe the unknown burglar entered through a window and stole medical marijuana, an automatic rifle, a .380 caliber pistol, and a safe.

Officials say the burglary happened sometime between midnight and 9 a.m. on October 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.