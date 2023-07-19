WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for the owner of a truck they say stole a gun from a vehicle in the Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart parking lot.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on July 10 around 1:30 a.m., the driver of a white pickup truck broke into a black Dodge Durango and stole a Glock 43x 9mm compact.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Police are asking for public help to identify the owner of the truck and possibly identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sayler@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, call 570 606 4791, text 570 760 0215, or Wilkes-Barre Township police on Facebook.