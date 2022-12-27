SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a correctional officer after they say he helped smuggle drugs into the Lackawana County Prison.

According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, investigators were informed that a network of people, including Austin Clark, 24, of Throop, smuggled Suboxone and other contraband into the prison.

Police say they began monitoring inmates’ messages on tablets used to communicate with people outside of the jail.

As a result of the investigation, officers say they unveiled an orchestrated plan that ended with Clark smuggling drugs into the jail.

On Friday, December 23, police began following Clark from his home until he arrived for his 3:00 p.m. work shift at the prison. As he entered the lobby, detectives said they placed Clark into handcuffs.

According to the affidavit, When entering the prison, Clark was found with 41 cigarettes and two latex gloves that contained 167 glassine packets that had orange-colored Suboxone strips.

As stated in the affidavit, Clark said he made between $500 to $1,000 on each of his six transactions.

Clark has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Other suspects involved in the drug scheme have not been charged as of Tuesday.