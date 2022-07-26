STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday Daniel Carney was sentenced to two to four years after being found guilty of attempting to sexually assault a woman participating as a bridesmaid in his wedding.

Carney, the groom, received a concurrently two to a four-year sentence in state prison, but he walked freely out of the courtroom after the judge agreed to uphold his posted bail as they plan to appeal the sentence.

According to the Monroe County DA Office, in August 2019 Carney, 31, assaulted a member of the bridal party when the group stayed at the Shawnee Inn after a rafting trip down the Delaware River.

Investigators say the victim informed them she became heavily intoxicated and had trouble remembering some events.

Surveillance video obtained by police from the Shawnee Inn showed Carney, leading the victim down a hallway toward the entrance to the men’s locker room.

As stated in the release, inside the men’s locker room, in a shower stall, Carney sexually assaulted the bridesmaid by attempting to have sex with her.

According to law enforcement, the next morning Carney informed the victim of his actions and requested that she take a Plan B contraception.

Officials say the victim went to the hospital where numerous bruises were found throughout her body.

Carney was found guilty of felony aggravated indecent assault without consent, simple assault, and indecent assault without consent after an eight-hour deliberation by the jury.

Inside the courtroom Tuesday, the judge said it was hard to comprehend the facts of the case happening on Carney’s wedding weekend and that it’s been weighing on him since the guilty verdict.

Carney was alongside his wife and addressed the court stating he’ll do better as a person.

The victim also spoke stating that she is working to rebuild her life since the incident and knows it’ll be a lifelong recovery from the trauma.

Monroe County District Attorney Christie Schlottman says the sentence was much lower than they hoped for.

“Well, certainly that was a disappointment. I think that today was the day for the sentence to be commenced, but the judge had a different opinion,” stated Schlottman.

Following the sentencing, Monroe County DA Christine awarded Schlottman and Trooper Justin Leri for their hard work and commitment to the case.

He says they dedicated themselves to this difficult case, involving a very horrible and inexcusable crime.

“The people of Monroe County deserve to know how hard their public servants that they pay for, work and sacrifice in their own personal lives to make sure that justice indeed is done,” said Christine.

The victim was also at the plaque presentation but said she did not want to speak on camera. Assistant DA Schlottman says the victim remains strong and is thankful for those working on the case