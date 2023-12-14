VALLEY TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report an armed robbery occurred at an Exxon gas station where money and cigarettes were stolen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m., troopers were called to an armed robbery at Exxon Mobile gas station in the 130 block of Old Valley Road in Valley Township.

Police say the suspects entered the store, brandished knives, stole money and Newport cigarettes. The suspects fled the scene on Interstate 80 Eastbound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Drick at 570-524-2662 or email Kdrik@pa.gov.