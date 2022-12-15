BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man in Luzerne County considered an “armed and dangerous” fugitive wanted in Maryland and Indiana.

According to the Butler Township Police Department, officers saw a driver committing a traffic violation around 2:20 a.m. Thursday and stopped the driver in the 400 block of North Hunter Highway.

Detectives stated the driver, David Black, 32, of Las Vegas, was on the National Crime Information Center as an “armed and dangerous” fugitive.

Black was wanted for armed robbery with a firearm and related charges by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Hagerstown, Maryland, according to investigators.

Police say Black was also wanted for failing to appear on battery charges by the Boone County

Sheriff’s Office in Indiana.

Butler Township police charged Black with being a fugitive from justice. He was taken to the Luzerne County Prison to await an overnight arraignment.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.