BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers in Bloomsburg arrested a fugitive wanted for assault charges out of Texas.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, on May 3 around 6:00 p.m., officers came in contact with Erick Micahel Coonrod, 34, when he was walking across route 11 from Weis Markets.

Police say they knew Coonardd had an active arrest warrant from the state of Texas for felony assault against a public servant.

Coonrod was arrested without incident and he is waiting for extraction at the Columbia County Prison.