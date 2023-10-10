SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials in Northumberland County say they have arrested a wanted fugitive in Shamokin Sunday.

The City of Shamokin Chief of Police Raymond J. Siko II stated that 24-year-old Kyle Michael Lytle was arrested on Sunday around 11:52 p.m. on 14 Raspberry Hill in Shamokin

On September 3, officers were led on an ATV chase and then a foot pursuit by Lytle. A loaded AK-47 was found and police said they discovered Lytle was armed with the rifle and possibly a handgun.

Police say Lytle had active arrest warrants from the Shamokin Police Department on charges of flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing and eluding police, firearm charges, incest, and other related charges.

Investigators noted many people were charged throughout the investigation with harboring and assisting Lytle as he was hiding from law enforcement.