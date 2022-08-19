SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators located a wanted fugitive at a Scranton hotel after he was wanted for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and her kids.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday police, with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force located Jamal Morrison, 29, at the Econo Lodge in Scranton.

A warrant was out for Morrison’s arrest to turn himself in for a previous incident.

In July, officers said they responded to a report of a woman saying Morrison was threatening to kill her and her children inside a Scranton home.

Police shut down the 500 block of Luzerne Street to search for Morrison who was thought to be armed and dangerous. Once inside the home, police say Morrison was nowhere to be found.

Investigators state Morrison was staying at the hotel for several days under another person’s name and was taken into custody.

Morrison was found in possession of a bag containing fentanyl and other narcotics along with a digital scale. He informed investigators that he does not use the drugs but sells them.

Along with the charges related to the incident in July, Morrison now faces possession with intent to deliver drugs and flight to avoid apprehension.