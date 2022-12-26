CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested two people after one was found to be fugitive hiding in a bathroom to avoid troopers.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 20 around 11:40 a.m. troopers were in progressing of attempting to arrest a fugitive in the 400 block of Main Street in Carbondale.

Police say they found the fugitive, Antonio Flores, 31, of Childs, hiding in the bathroom to avoid arrest. He was then placed into custody.

Troopers said a 44-year-old woman was also arrested after she tried to hide Flores’ whereabouts from police. She was also found with drug paraphernalia.

Charges have been filed through the district court.