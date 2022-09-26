LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say, they are looking for someone who stole 12 gallons of diesel fuel from a tractor and broke the fuel cap.

According to PSP, sometime between 7:50 p.m. on Thursday and 7:30 a.m. on Friday, someone broke a fuel cap to a John Deere tractor owned by PennDOT and siphoned 12 gallons worth of diesel fuel from the vehicle.

PSP says the incident took place in the 3000 block of Mahantongo Creek Road. The stolen fuel was worth around $60 and the broken cap is valued at $20.

Anyone with information pertaining to the thief’s identity is asked to contact PSP Stonington or Trooper Aaron Brown at 570-286-5601.