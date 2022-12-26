EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say four people were arrested as a result of DUI checkpoints.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 16 in Schuylkill County DUI checkpoints were set. As a result, four DUI-related arrests were made along with multiple summary traffic citations.

Police say one driver was arrested for DUI, and a passenger was placed into custody after a warrant was discovered for their arrest.

A driver was arrested for drug possession and being underage while the passenger was arrested for furnishing minors, according to PSP.

31 warnings were provided and 16 citations were issued as a result of the checkpoint.