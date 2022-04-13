MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pike County District Attorney’s Office is teaming up with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to get child predators off the street.

Officials announced the arrest of four men who were recently charged with sexual abuse of children, the official crime defining child pornography offenses.

According to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, the men accused are Jason Hook, 34, of Dingmans Ferry, Eric Davis, 38, of Shohola, Matthew Kidd, 26, of Matamoras, and Dennis Kelly, 74, of Milford.

Officials stated each investigation started with a cyber tip that a person was interacting with apparent child pornography online.

Investigators say they received a cyber tip for Jason Hook that led to police finding he was sexually abusing a child. Hook is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact or communication with a minor.

Mathew Kidd, Eric Davis, and Dennis Kelly were located by investigators and charged with dissemination- photo/video of child sex acts, criminal use of communication facility, and child pornography.