SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four out of nine people are facing drug charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between May 2021 and April 2022 in Luzerne County, Gerinardo Rivera, 52, of Plains, Ramon Severino Fernandez, 40, of Kingston, Andrew Pope, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, and Kevin Davis, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, conspired to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

Rivera, Fernandez, and Davis are charged with possession with intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl and over 500 grams of methamphetamine on April 22, police say.

Rivera and Fernandez are also charged with distributing quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl on various dates between December 2021 and March 2022, according to officials.

While Davis, a former police officer for Hanover Township, is being accused of maintaining a residence in Wilkes-Barre for the purpose of manufacturing, storing, and distributing drugs between January and April of 2022, as stated by investigators.

According to the affidavit, the six-month investigation, conducted by the Office of AG’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, resulted in the arrests of nine individuals, including Rivera, Fernandez, and Davis.

Agents say they also seized 10 pounds of meth worth over $600,000, 2.7 pounds or 63,000 doses of fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana, and $15,063 in cash.

The maximum penalty for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.