HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Four people were injured after a shooting took place in Luzerne County.

According to police, the shooting took place near the intersection of 11th Street and Manhattan Court in Hazleton late Sunday afternoon.

Two were flown to a local trauma center and the other two injuries appear to be of minor nature, police say. The four people who were injured are all between the ages of 19-22.

Police note the suspects allegedly involved in the shooting are either in custody or being treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation Eyewitness News will have more as it becomes available to us.