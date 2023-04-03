HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged four people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 23 around 10:00 p.m. troopers were called to Walmart on Aiport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. Police say an 18-year-old man from Hazle Township stole $45.56 worth of items.

The following day troopers stated around 1:50 p.m. a 23-year-old woman from Hazleton was found stealing at Walmart. The suspect was stopped for under-ringing items at self-checkout.

Lastly, later in the evening around 10:00 p.m. on March 24, PSP said they were called once again for a theft at the Walmart Supercenter. A 54-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were seen replacing price tags on items offered for sale with price tags at a lesser value, according to state police.

All four people have been charged with retail theft through a Luzerne County district court.