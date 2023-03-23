COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WWYOU)— Four men are being charged after police say pistol-whipped a juvenile in his sleep.

According to the affidavit, on March 12 multiple people walked into the police station to report an incident that occurred in the middle of the night where a 16-year-old boy was pistol-whipped in the head and held against his will.

The teen said he was sleeping on the couch at a home on Holly Street in Coal Township when he was woken up by being hit in the head with a gun because the four men assumed he had two ounces of meth and they wanted it, police say.

Through further investigation, police identified the four individuals as William Latorre, 21, Silas Joseph Latorre, 20, Brandon Colon, 24, and Rasha Jamal Williams, 26 as the men that came into the house and pistol-whipped the teen.

Officers say the boy told police after he was pistol-whipped, it was followed by a punch in the face and gunshots being let off in the home.

The victim did not call for help right away because police say he was placed in the kitchen with something covering his face and was told if they leave the house they will be shot, there are people outside the front and the back.

According to the criminal complaint, the teen told police a man by the name of Will, aka “Casper” was in the home pacing back and forth texting, and is the one who let the individuals into the home.

W. Latorre, Colon, S. Latorre, and Williams have all been charged with simple assault, kidnap to inflict injury/terror, robbery, and several other conspiracy charges.