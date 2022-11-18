MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An undercover investigation resulted in four people being charged with selling drugs out of a Moosic hotel, police say.

According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m., detectives conducted an undercover purchase of fentanyl at the Rodeway Inn on Birney Avenue in Moosic.

Investigators said during the purchase they witnessed Desmond Matthews, 31, Alison Pouffary, 29, Amanda Fetch, 38, both of Wilkes-Barre, and Alyssa Shellhamer, 32, of Barnesville, involved in the process.

Police said the sale was conducted between two rooms in the hotel. In room number 210 officers seized 10 bags of fentanyl stamped with the word “scorpion” and in room 212, 5.8 grams of fentanyl and 3.75 grams of crystal methamphetamine were seized.

Detectives said they also found digital sales smoking pipes and numerous hypodermic needles.

As stated in the affidavit, a bag was found in the room where Matthews was staying. The bag allegedly contained 56 grams of crystal meth. Police say an additional 13 bags of fentanyl, one gram of psychedelic mushrooms, and $1,800 in cash was found scattered around the room. A bottle containing 36 grams of crystal meth was also found in the bathroom, according to police.

All four were taken to the Lackawanna County Prison, Pouffary was arraigned on $50,000 bail, Fetch and Matthews on $150,000, and Shellhamer on $5,000. They all face numerous drug-related charges.