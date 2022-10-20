SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four men arrested in September now face federal charges for allegedly using thousands of dollars in counterfeit money at several Lackawanna and Luzerne County stores.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Brinayah Clark, 18, Kenall Rawls, 22, Jaquan Underwood, 21 all from Philadelphia, and Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, 22 from Snellville, Georgia, have all been federally charged for using $2,800 in counterfeit money at two Walmarts and an Aldi grocery store on September 10.

The federal indictment claims the four men also conspired to pass counterfeit money in four other incidents in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties from February until September.

Officials say there were other reported incidents involving the four men at other retail stores throughout the state.

The maximum penalty for this offense is 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.