PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators announced four people were arrested and charged with child pornography offenses allegedly committed over the past several months.

According to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, four men have been arrested, accused of child pornography offenses in Pike County over the past several months. Those names are as follows:

Logan Kelly, 18, of Shohola, was charged with sexual abuse of children possession of child pornography

Joseph P. Casella, 72, of Hawley, charged with sexual abuse of children-dissemination- photo/video of child sex acts and 29 counts of sexual abuse of children-possession of child pornography

Aidan Collins, 18, of Dingmans Ferry, was charged with nine counts of sexual abuse of children possession of child pornography

Joseph Coletto, 78, of Greentown, was charged with sexual abuse of children dissemination- photo/video of child sex acts, and sexual abuse of children possession of child pornography

Top left: Kelly, Top right: Casella, Bottom left: Collins, Bottom right: Coletto

Each investigation began with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that a person had been interacting with apparent child sexual abuse material online.

From there, the tip is provided to the local partner, the Pike County District Attorney’s Office. Then detectives from the Pike County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began to obtain subpoenas and search warrants to investigate the source of where the child pornography being possessed.

Then a search warrant is served on the house where the person is to extract information from a variety of electronic devices, from computers to cell phones to other storage drives. Once this is complete an arrest can be made.