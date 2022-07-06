EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted a traffic stop they say lead them to arrest four men for possessing guns and drugs.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 29 troopers pulled over a red Ford pickup truck for traffic violations.

Investigators state they discovered three people in the car had active arrest warrants out of PSP Stroudsburg and Pocono Township.

PSP searched the vehicle and found the following items:

Sealable containers, Ziploc bags with suspected marijuana

A loaded handgun

30 rounds of 9mm ammunition

9mm 12-round magazine

A digital scale with drug residue

Expired/fake inspection sticker

All four arrested were ranging between the ages of 19-27 years old.

Police say the four were also arrested for questioning regarding a criminal homicide that occurred at Tannersville Learning Center Park in Pocono Township.

Investigators have arrested two individuals they say has a connection to the homicide. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Wagner at (570)629-7200.

Charges are pending for the four arrested.