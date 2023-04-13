STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested four people after officers say “the four” were found selling drugs to undercover officers at a Wawa in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, on Monday, Zachary Herbst, 26, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested after he sold five bags of heroin/fentanyl to an undercover officer at Wawa in East Stroudsburg.

Police say in the car with Herbst was his mother, Sheila Conway, 45, Justin Conway, 42, both of Saylorburg, and Robert Sampson, 46.

Detectives conducted a month-long investigation into Herbst’s illegal activities beginning in February when the Monroe County Drug Task Force became aware of Herbst making frequent trips to Paterson, NJ, and Kensington, PA to obtain drugs.

Investigators say Herbst would bring the drugs back to Monroe County for personal use and distribution.

Once arrested police stated Herbst and his three co-defendants returned items to Walmart Thursday morning and got a gift card and sold it. The four of them then took that money and went to Paterson, NJ to purchase fentanyl, stated officers.

During the arrest, investigators stated bundles of drugs were falling out of the car and inside were just over four bundles of heroin/fentanyl, all bearing the same stamp.

Charges were filed against all four defendants who are currently being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.