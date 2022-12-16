HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested four women at three separate times for allegedly trying to steal from Walmart in Hazle Township.

According to PSP on Tuesday, December 13, around 3:17 p.m., state troopers were called to Walmart at 761 Airport Road in Hazle Township for reports of retail theft.

Troopers say through an investigation it was learned two women, Celestine Wiggins, 54, and Jade Oliver, 21, both of West Hazleton, failed to pay for household items and food, totaling $148.00.

On the same day, December 13, around 4:53 p.m., PSP responded to a report of retail theft at Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers said 37-year-old, Tina Pendergast, from Freeland, tried to steal $85.94 worth of household goods without paying.

PSP says the following day Wednesday, December 14 around 8:56 p.m., troopers responded to another report of retail theft at Walmart in Hazle Township. Investigators say, Patricia McManaway, 48, of Sugarloaf Township, was allegedly trying to steal $68 worth of cat food.

All four women were taken into custody at separate times and charges were filed through the district court.