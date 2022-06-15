DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators with the Monroe County Drug Task Force announced the arrest of four people in a back-to-back drug raid at a Delaware Water Gap motel.

According to the Monroe County District Attorneys office, on Tuesday, investigators executed drug raids at the Roadway Motel on Broad Street in Delaware Water Gap, after receiving information from multiple sources.

State police issued a search warrant on rooms 224 and 144 at the motel. According to the release, inside the rooms were four bricks of heroin, an ounce of methamphetamine, and a small amount of crack cocaine. Police say also seized were several cell phones, and $566.

Police arrested Amanda Petrizzo, 36, of Cresco, Bobby Young, 39, of Kunkletown, Robert Benjamin, 39, of Henryville, and Shannon Wheaton, 77, of Delaware Water Gap.

Investigators believe all four were selling drugs, specifically heroin, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine out of the motel.

Police say the four were taken into custody and all admitted to the illegal activities that they were partaking in at the hotel.

As stated in the affidavit, Petrizzo admitted to investigators that she had been selling drugs for around 9 months to a year in Monroe County.

According to the release, Petrizzo admitted to traveling to New Jersey 2-3 times per week to obtain upwards of 10-15 bricks of heroin on each trip.

Police say Petrizzo attributes her drug sales to support her own habits and to make money since she became homeless. The affidavit also stated Young and Benjamin also admitted to being heroin users.

Petrizzo, Young, and Benjamin are all being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility unable to post bail. Wheaton has been released from jail.