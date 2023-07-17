HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged four people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, four people were arrested for retail theft in the span of three days at the Walmat in Hazle Township.

Police say on July 13 around 6:00 p.m. troopers were called to investigate a theft involving a recently terminated employee. It was later learned the suspect was under-rining various items.

A little later that same day around 10:30 p.m. PSP said a 25-year-old man from Hazleton was under ringing multiple food items totaling $96.43.

Then on July 14 around 5:45 p.m., troopers were called again for a theft being committed at the self-checkout line. State police stated a 59-year-old man from Drums failed to scan and pay several times totaling $280. PSP also note the suspect was violating a trespassing notice given to him in September of 2022.

Finally, on July 15 troopers arrested a 53-year-old woman from Hazle Township around 1:00 a.m. after they were called for a reported theft. Through further investigation, the suspect was found placing barcodes for cheaper times on various pieces of clothing.

All four arrested have been either charged or cited through the district court for the crimes committed.