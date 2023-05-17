SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After responding to a fight at a Scranton apartment complex, investigators say a search of the residence led to four arrests and various drugs seized.
According to the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, May 12 around 5:00 p.m. officers were called to the 1060 block of Pear Street to the Scranton Housing Authority apartment complex for a reported fight with weapons.
Police say once on the scene they were approached by a group claiming to have been assaulted by a group of men who live in one of the apartments and one man showed the victims he had a gun in his waistband.
Through further investigation, officers say they arrested Joseph Chaparro, 21, Emanuel Santos 22, Joseph Carannante, 24, and William Peralta, 23 for the alleged assault.
As stated in the affidavit, a search warrant was executed inside the apartment where the men lived and police seized the following:
- 20 grams of cocaine
- 22 grams of fentanyl
- Various packages commonly used for drug trafficking
- $812 in cash
- Two 9mm, full metal jacket bullets
- One Glock 9mm magazine
The four remain in the Lackawanna County Prison unable to post their $75,000 bail. All are facing various drug-related and assault charges.