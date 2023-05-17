SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After responding to a fight at a Scranton apartment complex, investigators say a search of the residence led to four arrests and various drugs seized.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, May 12 around 5:00 p.m. officers were called to the 1060 block of Pear Street to the Scranton Housing Authority apartment complex for a reported fight with weapons.

Police say once on the scene they were approached by a group claiming to have been assaulted by a group of men who live in one of the apartments and one man showed the victims he had a gun in his waistband.

Through further investigation, officers say they arrested Joseph Chaparro, 21, Emanuel Santos 22, Joseph Carannante, 24, and William Peralta, 23 for the alleged assault.

Top left: Joseph Chaparro; Top right: Emanuel Santos; Bottom left: Joseph Carannante; Bottom Right: William Peralta

As stated in the affidavit, a search warrant was executed inside the apartment where the men lived and police seized the following:

20 grams of cocaine

22 grams of fentanyl

Various packages commonly used for drug trafficking

$812 in cash

Two 9mm, full metal jacket bullets

One Glock 9mm magazine

The four remain in the Lackawanna County Prison unable to post their $75,000 bail. All are facing various drug-related and assault charges.