HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged four people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, throughout the middle of February troopers responded to multiple retail thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township.

On February 17 around 6:00 p.m., a 35-year-old man from Hazleton was found under ringing $121.17 worth of food items, police say.

The following day around 5:00 p.m. a 39-year-old woman from Beaver Meadows was found hiding $81.66 worth of various beauty and health products inside her purse, PSP stated.

State police said on February 19 around 4:00 p.m. a 24-year-old woman from Freeland, was arrested after she stole $92.73 worth of clothing from Walmart.

Lastly, on February 23 around 3:00 p.m., troopers said they found a 33-year-old woman from West Hazleton, under ringing items and tried to leave without paying for them.

All four have been charged with their crimes through the district court.