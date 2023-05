WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four suspects are wanted for allegedly stealing a Pennsylvania Lottery sign.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, investigators are looking for the group pictured below. On April 30 around 2:30 a.m., these four were caught stealing a Pennsylvania Lottery sign, police said.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Williamsport Bureau of Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact PO William Badger at 570-327-7560 ext7629, or via the Lycoming County Communications Center at 570-329-4066.