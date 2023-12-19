WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects who they say stole $3,000 worth of items from a Luzerne County Wegmans.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on December 14, around 9:50 p.m. a group of four entered Wegmans.

Police say the suspects went to the health and wellness section of the store and began selecting merchandise.

All four suspects were then seen taking Nicorette/Top Care Nicorette as well as allergy medications (Flonase, Zyrtec, Xyzal, Allegra, and Claritin) and hiding them, officers noted.

Investigators stated the suspects stole $3,054 worth of merchandise and fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Wilkes Barre Township Police by emailing jreh@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, texting 570 760 0215, or calling 570 606 4791.