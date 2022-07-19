SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Four men have been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a drunk man with a machete according to Scranton City Police Department.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for reports of a large group of people fighting at 2:17 am on July 17.

Upon their arrival, officials said Yonathan Del Rosa was being treated by EMS for two “pretty severe” lacerations on his arm and back caused by a machete.

When investigators spoke to a “highly intoxicated” Del Rosa, he said the suspects fled in a black SUV going towards Moosic Street. He also told investigators he would be able to identify the people who attacked him if he saw them.

Police officers said they later found a vehicle matching the description Del Rosa gave them on Moosic Street.

Law enforcement stated Del Rosa identified Deangelo Reyes, Landy Then, Fabian Ortiz, and Jorge Ramos-Rodriguez as the individuals who assaulted him.

Officers said they asked Del Rosa who attacked him with the machete, but he was unsure who had the weapon.

The officer in charge of Del Rosa transported him to the hospital after questioning for further evaluation.

Investigators said all four individuals stated they had nothing to do with the incident on Cedar Avenue.

Officers stated they are looking into video surveillance from nearby cameras that may have recorded the assault for further information.

At this time Reyes, Then, Ortiz, and Ramos-Rodriguez have all been charged with aggravated assault with attempt to cause serious bodily injury, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and simple assault for allegedly using a machete to assault a man in Scranton.

All four were taken to Lackawanna County Prison.